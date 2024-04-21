Illinois transfer offensive lineman spotted at Wisconsin football spring practice

The Wisconsin Badgers football team had their 10th practice of the spring Saturday and Illinois transfer offensive lineman Joey Okla was reportedly in attendance.

Okla is from Hartland, Wisconsin, and he joined the Fighting Illini as a three-star recruit in the 2022 cycle. The interior offensive lineman appeared in one game with Illinois in 2023 after redshirting his first season.

Wisconsin’s former coaching staff did not offer Okla during his high school career at at Arrowhead, but Luke Fickell and the current staff appear interested in reeling him in from the transfer portal.

If Okla chooses to join the Badgers, he’d provide the team with a strong reserve option behind Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and Joe Huber on the interior of the offensive line.

This young man was spotted at #Badgers practice today. Either that, or his twin brother. UW was outside in 40 degrees today but Okla was wearing shorts. 💪 https://t.co/xjQWNXtaBf — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 20, 2024

