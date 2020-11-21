Illinois thanks Nebraska for pushing to play football in the fall after Illini's easy win over the Huskers

Illinois was on top of its Twitter game after the Illini beat Nebraska.

The Illinois football Twitter account gave Nebraska a hearty thanks for pushing to have a season during the coronavirus pandemic after the Illini easily beat the Huskers 41-23.

Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football. — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 21, 2020

Nebraska was the most, uh, vociferous school about playing football in the fall of 2020. Nebraska officials openly disagreed with the conference’s decision to postpone the season in August. Heck, the school even went so far as to say it was “very disappointed” after the Big Ten said the season would be postponed in August.

Nebraska’s consternation with the Big Ten’s decision to postpone was a fun subplot to the delayed start of the 2020 season. After saying the conference wouldn’t play football until the spring of 2021, the Big Ten reversed course and started the season in October.

And when the conference revealed its modified fall schedule, Nebraska’s first game came at Ohio State.

The Huskers haven’t been shy about their push for the Big Ten to play football either. According to a Lincoln Journal-Star reporter, Nebraska president Ted Carter said earlier in the week that Nebraska deserves more credit for getting the Big Ten to play football.

Speaking to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce by Zoom, NU President Ted Carter says Nebraska has "never really gotten full credit" for the Big Ten's decision to plan football this fall. He says Nebraska's efforts also brought back the Pac-12, too. — Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) November 18, 2020

Well, that decision for Nebraska to play football this fall hasn’t exactly gone well. While the Cornhuskers beat Penn State a week ago, Nebraska is now 1-3 after the loss to Illinois. Is that better than 0-0? The answer to that question from Nebraska fans may be different than it would have been in August.

Illinois beat Nebraska on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

