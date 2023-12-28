Illinois suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. following arrest on rape charges

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been suspended from the team following a rape charge. (USA Today Sports)

Illinois suspended star men’s basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. from all team activities Thursday following an arrest on rape charges.

The Douglas County district attorney issued a warrant for Shannon’s arrest on Wednesday stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in Lawrence, Kansas, in early September. Shannon was visiting Lawrence at the time to attend the Illinois at Kansas football game on Sept. 8.

Shannon, according to an Illinois release, traveled to Lawrence on Thursday to present himself to authorities. He posted bail and was expected to return to Champaign.

“The university and [the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics] have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately.”

The suspension of Shannon is a massive blow to an Illinois basketball team that is off to a 9-2 start and climbed to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 this week after dismantling rival Missouri last Friday. Shannon averaged 21.7 points per game so far this season and shot over 40% from behind the arc, establishing himself as an All-American candidate and a potential first-round pick next June.

The 6-foot-6 Shannon is a fifth-year senior who has starred at Illinois for the past two seasons. He played his first three seasons of college basketball at Texas Tech.