Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

Terrence Shannon Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September.

The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. The alleged incident happened when he attended the Illini’s football game at Kansas on Sept. 8. He was not part of the school’s traveling party.

Illinois said Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, and turned himself in to authorities. He posted bail and was returning to Champaign.

“The University and DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

The school said it has been aware since late September that police in Lawrence were investigating Shannon but had “yet to receive actionable information.”

In his second season at Illinois after three years at Texas Tech, Shannon is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 21.7 points per game. Only Purdue’s Zach Edey is averaging more.

No. 11 Illinois has a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson. Whitman is scheduled to address the media prior to the game. Coach Brad Underwood’s availability with reporters was canceled.