Illinois State vs Northern Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Illinois State vs Northern Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 4

Illinois State vs Northern Iowa How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Illinois State (13-19), Northern Iowa (18-10)

Why Illinois State Will Win

The Redbirds can hit the boards.

They might not be all that great defensively and they haven’t seen a turnover it didn’t like to give up, but it hits the glass hard enough to lead the Missouri Valley Conference in boards.

Northern Iowa is miserable on the offensive glass, doesn’t have enough of a defensive interior presence, and it doesn’t come close to cranking up enough rebounds. The Panthers were -15 in rebounding margin in the last meeting with Illinois State, but …

Why Northern Iowa Will Win

It was a 72-70 Panther win.

It’s not always pretty, and this team isn’t remotely consistent, but it’s shooting the lights out lately averaging around 56% from the floor in its last four games. Winning eight of its last nine games, it’s getting the job down on the free throw line, from the field, and by not making mistakes.

Northern Iowa doesn’t foul and it doesn’t give away cheap turnovers. As long as the threes start falling a little bit, the offense should roll.

But …

Illinois State vs Northern Iowa: What’s Going To Happen

Illinois State should be a tough out.

This could be a close game, and no one in the conference is better on the free throw line. The problem will be with the turnovers – the Redbirds will make them, and the Panthers won’t.

It’s going to come across as totally cliché, but Northern Iowa is finding ways to win, and Illinois State isn’t.

Illinois State vs Northern Iowa Prediction, Lines

Northern Iowa 76, Illinois State 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: NFL Combine

1: Analysis of Kenny Pickett's hand size

1

1