Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves lists Oregon amongst top five

The Oregon Ducks got unwelcome news regarding their backcourt on Tuesday when guard De’Vion Harmon reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The portal giveth and the portal taketh away, and in Oregon’s case that could mean good news is on the horizon as they continue to be an oft-considered destination for some of college basketball’s best available players.

That list now includes Antonio Reeves, an elite scoring point guard from Illinois State who listed Oregon among the five schools he is still considering.

Oregon is on a list alongside Kentucky, Nebraska, Xavier, and DePaul, according to ON3’s Joe Tipton, who tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves is down to five schools, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 20.1 points last season.

Reeves was one of the country’s best scorers last season, averaging 20.1 points per game for the Redbirds while playing nearly 35 minutes per night.

He’s a prolific shooter, knocking down 39% of his three-pointers last year, although he was only a 31% shooter in his previous two years with Illinois State so that could be an area of regression for him next season.

Regardless, Reeves would be a huge get for coach Dana Altman in the portal, especially if Harmon is headed elsewhere for the second year in a row.

