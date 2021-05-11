The Cowboys have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster but worked out veteran Jeff Driskel last week. So they might not be set for the season.

They will look at another quarterback this weekend, too.

Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis has accepted a tryout for this weekend’s rookie minicamp, his representation, Icon Sports Consulting, announced.

Davis began his career at Memphis, spending 2015-17 there before transferring. In 21 games at Illinois State, Davis completed 54 percent of his passes for 3,514 yards with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Cowboys currently have Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush behind Dak Prescott.

Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis getting tryout with Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk