Illinois State, Norfolk State erupts over alleged racial slurs: benches clear, fans ejected

Norfolk State University men's basketball coach Robert Jones (pictured) and Illinois State University coach Ryan Pedon were in a heated altercation in front of the scorer's table over alleged racial slurs during Norfolk State's 64-58 win over ISU.

Illinois State University men's basketball saw 3,788 fans visit legendary Horton Field House Saturday when the Redbirds hosted Norfolk State University, but not all of those fans got to see the entire game.

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon − a former assistant coach at Ohio State University and Butler University under Chris Holtmann − and NSU head coach Robert Jones got into a heated battle in front of the scorer's table with about 8 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second half.

Benches cleared, technicals flew for both coaches and fans were ejected in the Redbirds' 64-58 loss to the Spartans.

According to The Virginia Pilot reporter Michael Sauls, the game broadcast noted there were one or two Illinois State fans who allegedly made comments of a "racial nature" that were directed at Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas.

Thomas led all scorers with 31 points.

Were racial slurs used during the Illinois State-Norfolk State men's basketball game?

According to Norfolk State coach Robert Jones, racial slurs were used and it is why the altercation with Ryan Pedon took place in front of the scorer's table.

The coach took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain in his own words what went down during the game.

"I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur," Jones said on Twitter. "Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the 'N-word' at a college basketball game."

Who is Jamarii Thomas?

The junior guard from Greensboro, N.C., is the Spartans' leading scorer through 10 games this season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Norfolk State, which is a historically black university.

What conference is Norfolk State University in?

Norfolk State University competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

What division is Norfolk State University basketball?

Norfolk State University men's basketball is a NCAA Division I team.

What conference is Illinois State University in?

Illinois State Univeristy competes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

What division is Illinois State University basketball?

Illinois State University men's basketball is a NCAA Division I team.

