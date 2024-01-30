Illinois State investigation ‘did not verify’ racial slur was used; Norfolk State coach says team has ‘moved forward’

NORFOLK — Illinois State University could not verify the use of a racial slur by a fan directed toward a Norfolk State player during a December game, ISU announced Monday after an investigation.

Illinois State reviewed “all available video and audio recordings” and gathered 47 statements from game officials, media, ISU athletes, staff and spectators. Norfolk State declined to participate in the investigation, and coach Robert Jones said Tuesday his team has moved on from the matter and hasn’t discussed it since the day after the game.

“Ever since Dec. 10, we never talked about it again,” Jones said. “Such is life. The situation happened and it happens and we can move forward from it. And we’re OK with moving forward from it and we want to just continue on working on getting a MEAC championship.”

The investigation began shortly after the Dec. 9 matchup between NSU and Illinois State at CEFCU Arena in Normal, Illinois. The Spartans’ 62-58 win was marred by a shouting match between Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon, sparked by ISU fans allegedly calling NSU’s Jamarii Thomas a racial slur.

“While the investigation did not verify the use of a racial slur, Illinois State remains committed to promoting an open and inclusive campus community where all people feel welcomed, valued and respected,” ISU interim president Aondover Tarhule said in a statement. “It is our goal as a university to move forward with a renewed effort to promote and encourage practices on our campus that help us demonstrate that commitment, including those outlined in Illinois State’s Event Code of Conduct, the Athletics Code of Sportsmanship and the Missouri Valley Conference Sportsmanship Standards of Conduct.”

Norfolk State released a statement late Monday night regarding the conclusion of the investigation, saying it “stands firmly” against racism and discrimination of any form.

“The external investigation into this matter was very important, and we are appreciative of the efforts made by Illinois State University,” the statement read. “It is disheartening to see instances of racism tarnishing the spirit of fair play and camaraderie that sports are meant to embody. … We condemn any actions that undermine the dignity and humanity of our student-athletes. We want to reiterate our dedication to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment. We stand with our student-athletes, Coach Robert Jones, and staff who traveled with the team. We recognize and understand the difficulty our players experienced, and that they persevered.”

Both Tarhule and Illinois State interim director of athletics Jeri Beggs said that the school’s ethics office was “immediately” placed in charge of the investigation.

The investigation found 50 individuals — including game officials, media, Norfolk State athletes, ISU athletes, ISU staff and spectators — that were in the vicinity of the incident and were identified.

Norfolk State administration declined to comment and referred The Pilot to Monday night’s statement when asked why NSU opted not to participate in the investigation, which reduced the number of people who gave statements to 47.

“We chose not to participate because, to be honest with you, (because) it was six weeks later that they chose to reach out about the investigation,” Jones said Tuesday. “I mean, honestly, what was really going to happen, you know? So we wanted to move forward with the season and just continue on with what we’re doing now and not think about what happened Dec. 9. So just because they concluded their investigation doesn’t mean that it’s still right or wrong, in my opinion.”

In December, Jones told reporters in a press conference that the Illinois State fans were ejected because the referee near Thomas heard the alleged slur. After seeing the statement from Illinois State, Jones said he wasn’t bothered.

“I didn’t really care, to be totally honest with you,” Jones said. “Because I was there, you can ask who you want to ask. … You can pick 47 anybody around there; there wasn’t 47 people on that court. I don’t really care about that statement at all, honestly. They concluded their investigation, we moved forward, now everybody can just have a happy life.”

