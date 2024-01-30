Illinois State investigation 'could not verify' use of racial slur during basketball game

Illinois State University "could not verify" the use of a racial slur directed toward an opposing player during a Dec. 9 men's basketball game in Normal, the school announced this week.

Illinois State said Monday it reviewed video and audio recordings of the incident and the game official's report — and gathered 47 statements from game officials, media, athletes, staff and spectators. ISU said Norfolk State declined to participate in the investigation, and Norfolk State coach Robert Jones told the Virginian-Pilot the school has moved forward.

“We chose not to participate because, to be honest with you, it was six weeks later that they chose to reach out about the investigation,” Jones told the newspaper. “I mean, honestly, what was really going to happen, you know? So we wanted to move forward with the season and just continue on with what we’re doing now and not think about what happened Dec. 9. So just because they concluded their investigation doesn’t mean that it’s still right or wrong, in my opinion.”

ISU said the school's ethics office "concluded and moved to officially close the investigation," adding that "while the investigation did not verify the use of a racial slur, Illinois State remains committed to promoting an open and inclusive campus community where all people feel welcomed, valued, and respected."

How did the incident at Illinois State begin?

The incident began when ISU head coach Ryan Pedon and NSU head coach Robert Jones got into a heated battle in front of the scorer's table with about 8 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second half of the game at Horton Field House. Benches cleared, technicals flew for both coaches and fans were ejected in the Redbirds' 64-58 loss to the Spartans.

According to The Virginia Pilot reporter Michael Sauls, the game broadcast noted there were one or two Illinois State fans who allegedly made comments of a "racial nature" that were directed at Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas.

According to Jones, racial slurs were used and it is why the altercation with Pedon took place in front of the scorer's table.

"I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur," Jones said on Twitter. "Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the 'N-word' at a college basketball game."

Pedon then issued an apology through Illinois State men's basketball's Twitter account: "I reached out this morning to coach Robert Jones to offer my apology for my reaction during our game last night. I take full responsibility for my actions," Pedon stated.

