Illinois State forward Seneca Knight: ‘I’m one of the best all-around players in the draft’

After five years in college, Illinois State forward Seneca Knight is focused on beginning the next chapter of his basketball career and proving himself during the pre-draft process.

The journey for Knight began at San Jose State. He produced his best season with the Spartans as a sophomore, in which he was named to the All-Mountain West third-team after averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal.

Knight opted out of the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and eventually left San Jose State for BYU. Wanting a change of scenery, Knight spent one year with the Cougars and ultimately transferred to Illinois State this past season.

He averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 47.4% shooting from the field. He posted a massive jump in 3-point percentage, improving from 30.6% at BYU to 39.6% this past season. He ranked second in 3-point percentage during conference play (44.4%).

Efficiency is the 🔑 Numbers don’t lie♨️ pic.twitter.com/HqeTb69xhk — Seneca Knight (@SenecaKnight_) March 6, 2023

The 6-foot-7 forward emerged as a versatile scorer throughout his college career. He can get into the paint and finish strong at the rim and get to the free-throw line. He served as the go-to scorer at times for the Redbirds and also helped facilitate things when needed.

Knight is now working to showcase himself in the pre-draft process.

He is training with other prospects in Dallas, Texas, and has participated in workouts with teams. He has visited Charlotte and Oklahoma City so far, and has upcoming workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

Rookie Wire caught up with Knight this week to discuss his college career, playing soccer growing up, his pre-draft training, what he wants to show teams and much more.

Note: This interview was edited for clarity

What does a normal day look like for you?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlKe_SAjPv/

SK: I get up around 8 o’clock. On the days I don’t have a workout in the morning, I go play soccer out in the field. After that, I head to the gym. We have an on-court workout and then have a little break in between. Then we have agility. After agility, we go straight to the weight room and then mandatory recovery.

Did you play soccer in high school?

SK: I didn’t do both (basketball and soccer) in high school. When I moved from Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 2012 to go back to New Orleans, I had to choose the sport and it was either basketball or soccer. I was better at soccer but I liked basketball more.

How hard was that decision to choose between the two sports?

SK: I say it was tough because I really did still enjoy soccer and I thought I was gonna be able to play both but for whatever reason, that school didn’t allow it so it was tough. It was like giving a part of me up but basketball was more fun so I don’t dwell on it too much.

Soccer players are obviously in great shape. How else does playing soccer help you in basketball?

SK: I say the agility for one. I’d say the speed — being able to cut on the drop of a dime. I feel like a lot of other things translated over for me playing basketball, especially being a guard. Being able to come off of a ball screen and if they decide to trap, be able to cut or maneuver out helps me out a lot.

How is your pre-draft training going and how has your game improved being around those other guys?

SK: It has been fun with a competitive atmosphere being able to get after it and having healthy competition. It is a great group of guys. It helps you improve because they are good players, you know? It gives you that confidence that you’re competing against good players every day.

How would you describe your game to someone who hasn't watched you play?

Sen answered the call all night ‼️ 24 PTS

2 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/TabXiDQC0b — Illinois State Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) January 30, 2023

SK: I would say versatile. Being able to play 1-4 throughout college, knock down 3s, guard multiple positions, play on the ball or off the ball, be the man or be a role player. It is all over the place. I can’t really pinpoint it.

How valuable is it to be such a versatile scorer at the next level?

Newcomer of the Week ⫸ Seneca Knight @Redbird_MBB Averaged 21.5 points as Illinois State lost at rival Bradley in OT and beat league leader Southern Illinois Had a season-high 24 points against SIU going 6-of-8 from the floor Sunday Great Southern Bank | #TheValleyRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/MUrfZe3ibA — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) January 30, 2023

SK: I would say it is super valuable, especially going into some workouts with some people trying to guard you a certain way. I love every spot on the floor, honestly. I don’t think that there is one spot on the floor that I don’t like being able to take advantage of. It puts other people in a bind when they’re going up against me because it’s like, how are you going to stop them? Having that versatility and being able to score from everywhere, you can’t put me in a box and say I’m gonna just keep him on the right side or keep him on the left side.

Your 3-point percentage made a massive jump last season from 30.6 to 39.6. What would you say enabled that improvement?

SK: The confidence that the coaches instilled in me shooting. I would say being able to take better shots and not have to shoot it late in the clock all of the time. Also, working out. They were in the gym with me during the offseason, even during the season — before practice, after practice. I’d say that’s really what took me to the next level.

What kind of work did you put in to reach that level?

SK: I would say conditioning. I conditioned a whole lot. Running conditioning, like shooting while running. I would say getting up a bunch of 3s. Then, getting to play with some of the guys getting up and down and getting in that flow of playing and stuff. I feel like that was something I was able to do more this year that I wasn’t able to do since going into my sophomore year at San Jose State.

How would you describe your journey to this point?

SK: I would say it taught me adaptability because when COVID hit California, it shut down everything. I never wanted to leave San Jose State. I think some of my coaches there knew that, it was just I had to do what was best for me at that time. Being able to go play at BYU and Illinois State taught me adaptability for one.

It taught me how to network and communicate with new people because being at San Jose State my freshman year, we all grew up together basically until I left. It just helped me focus more on basketball, too. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta get this right!’ I know it’s not like San Jose State but how can I create a new way at this place? I feel like at each place, I left a lasting impression.

What went into your decision to transfer to Illinois State?

.@Redbird_MBB head coach Ryan Pedon on what Seneca Knight brings to the team. Knight led ISU with a game-high 22 points. #REDBIRDhoops pic.twitter.com/UDnqljwq1m — Vidette Sports (@Viddy_Sports) January 12, 2023

SK: I didn’t plan on leaving BYU but the coach at BYU wanted to play some of the younger players before going into the Big 12 (next year) and this year would have been my last year. He helped me transfer and everything so when I was a transfer again, Illinois State reached out and I took a visit. Coach P (Ryan Pedon) was originally at Ohio State and was the offensive mind (there at) Ohio State.

He was just talking about how if I could just get my efficiency up, it’d put me in a lot better position with everything. I would watch some of the Ohio State games because he was an offensive mind and everything. I was like, ‘Man, that system was something that I feel like I could play in.’ I felt like for the first time since before going to San Jose State, a coach really believed in me so I would say that was really what made my decision.

Did it help you improve your overall game by playing in three different systems?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

SK: Most definitely! I would say that’s what helped me the most at Illinois State. The BYU system is completely different than the system I played in at San Jose State, which was more freestyle with me on the ball coming off ball screens. BYU was me more playing the four and being more of a role player. Going to Illinois State, I knew how to take over when my coach needed me to or if somebody else had it going, I knew how to find the hot hand.

What are you trying to show teams in your workouts?

SK: I’m just trying to show teams that I can play, that I’m a hooper. I go out there and I’m one of the best all-around players in the draft. I feel like a lot of my life has been under the radar and I never really got the exposure. I’m just trying to go out there, put my best foot forward, play hard and just show I’m a competitor along with being a good ball player.

You've worked out with the Hornets and Thunder so far. How did those workouts go for you?

SK: I felt like it has been going really good. I got some great feedback from OKC. I got some good feedback from Charlotte. I feel like going up against the competition and being able to show my skill set and everything has been going good and working in my favor.

Who were some of the players you watched growing up or are watching now to model your game after?

SK: I like Kobe and his mentality and his demeanor and how he went about the game and how dedicated he was to the game. Then I would say I love Jimmy Butler and Paul George. I feel like Paul George is one of those players out there that has no flaws and can score from every position. With Jimmy Butler, I like the way he plays, too, because there isn’t any flashiness. He just goes out there and gets it done. I would say those three people right there are who I look up to.

