Illinois slides to No. 14 in latest AP poll

Jan. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' roller coaster in and out of the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll continued Monday. The Illini (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) slid four spots to No. 14 after a split week that included an overtime road loss at Northwestern and a weekend home win against Indiana.

Illinois was again one of three ranked teams for the Big Ten. Purdue held steady at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes, while Wisconsin jumped seven spots to No. 6 by virtue of two wins of its own and a slew of losses from the teams previously ranked ahead of the Badgers.

Northwestern was the lone Big Ten team in the "others receiving votes" category. The Wildcats are nominally the No. 29 team in the country following a week they upset Illinois and thoroughly dominated Ohio State in a pair of games at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (48) 18-2 1559 1

2. Purdue (14) 19-2 1517 2

3. North Carolina 17-3 1441 3

4. Houston (1) 18-2 1396 4

5. Tennessee 15-4 1328 5

6. Wisconsin 16-4 1135 13

7. Duke 15-4 1066 12

8. Kansas 16-4 1051 7

9. Marquette 15-5 1025 14

10. Kentucky 15-4 1018 6

11. Arizona 15-5 915 9

12. Iowa St. 16-4 869 23

13. Creighton 16-5 741 17

14. Illinois 15-5 717 10

15. Texas Tech 16-3 713 20

16. Auburn 16-4 631 8

17. Utah St. 18-2 596 18

18. Baylor 14-5 404 15

19. New Mexico 18-3 387 25

20. FAU 17-4 321 22

21. Dayton 16-3 294 16

22. BYU 15-5 283 21

23. Oklahoma 15-5 247 11

24. Alabama 14-6 240 — 25. TCU 15-5 215 — South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.