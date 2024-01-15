Illinois slides to No. 14 in latest AP poll

Jan. 15—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois dropped four spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. The Illini (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) split a pair of home games last week, beating Michigan State and losing to Maryland.

The loss to the Terrapins — a Quad III defeat — was the impetus behind Illinois' slide in the top 25. It was the first Quad III loss for the Illini this season, who are now 3-2 without suspended scoring leader Terrence Shannon Jr.

Connecticut received 39 of the 63 first-place votes to usurp Purdue's place at the top of the poll. The Huskies and North Carolina were the only top 10 teams not to lose last week.

The Big Ten still had just three ranked teams come Monday's new poll. Purdue received 20 first-place votes in its slide to No. 2, while Wisconsin gained four spots in a move up to No. 11. No other Big Ten teams received even a single vote.

The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (39) 15-2 1542 4

2. Purdue (20) 15-2 1506 1

3. Kansas (3) 14-2 1426 3

4. North Carolina (1) 13-3 1407 7

5. Houston 14-2 1236 2

6. Tennessee 12-4 1147 5

7. Duke 13-3 1130 11

8. Kentucky 12-3 1123 6

9. Baylor 14-2 1055 14

10. Memphis 15-2 987 13

11. Wisconsin 13-3 948 15

12. Arizona 12-4 918 8

13. Auburn 14-2 905 16

14. Illinois 12-4 660 10

15. Oklahoma 13-3 633 9

16. Utah St. 16-1 538 20

17. Marquette 11-5 516 11

18. Creighton 13-4 433 22

19. TCU 13-3 293 — 20. BYU 13-3 270 18

21. Dayton 13-2 261 — 22. Mississippi 15-1 236 — 23. FAU 13-4 221 24

24. Iowa St. 13-3 195 — 25. Texas Tech 14-2 191 — Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.