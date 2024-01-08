Illinois slides to No. 10 in latest poll

Jan. 8—CHAMPAIGN — A blowout win against Northwestern and a five-point road loss at No. 1 Purdue essentially canceled each other out for Illinois when it came to this week's Associated Press Top 25. Buoyed by positive advanced metrics, the Illini dropped just one spot to No. 10 when the latest poll was released Monday.

Illinois (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will get a shot at a résumé booster this week when it hosts Michigan State at 8 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Center. The Spartans (9-6, 1-3) have struggled this season and lost by 14 points Sunday at Northwestern, but they still stand as a Quad I opponent. The Illini will also have a "can't lose" game in terms of résumé building when they host Maryland at 1 p.m. Sunday in a Quad III game.

Purdue continues to lead the Big Ten — and the country — after last week's wins against Maryland and Illinois. Wisconsin moved up six spots to No. 15 as the Big Ten's only other ranked team. Michigan State and Northwestern were among other teams receiving votes.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

The Associated Press Top 25

1. Purdue (54) 14-1 1566 1

2. Houston (7) 14-0 1486 3

3. Kansas (2) 13-1 1481 2

4. UConn 13-2 1335 4

5. Tennessee 11-3 1291 5

6. Kentucky 11-2 1253 6

7. North Carolina 11-3 1213 8

8. Arizona 12-3 1107 10

9. Oklahoma 13-1 1023 11

10. Illinois 11-3 924 9

11. Marquette 11-4 869 7

11. Duke 11-3 869 14

13. Memphis 13-2 843 15

14. Baylor 12-2 787 18

15. Wisconsin 11-3 663 21

16. Auburn 12-2 559 25

17. Colorado St. 13-2 436 13

18. BYU 12-2 426 12

19. San Diego St. 13-2 386 — 20. Utah St. 14-1 241 — 21. Clemson 11-3 219 16

22. Creighton 11-4 187 — 23. Gonzaga 11-4 185 24

24. FAU 11-4 165 17

25. Texas 11-3 148 20

Others receiving votes: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.