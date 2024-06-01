Illinois silences ISU bats as Sycamores are on brink at Lexington Regional

While Indiana State’s pitching has been scattershot for the last month of the season, the one thing the Sycamores could generally count on was their offense.

Even in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, while the Sycamores didn’t demonstrate the power they’re capable of, they did generally get their share of base hits and opportunities on the base paths.

On Friday, in their baseball opener at the NCAA Lexington Regional, ISU’s offense was nowhere to be found.

Illinois starting pitcher Jack Crowder silenced the Sycamores’ bats. He gave up just three hits in eight innings of work as ISU’s inability to produce doomed them in a 4-1 loss to the Fighting Illini at Kentucky Proud Park.

“I think Crowder would have beaten a lot of teams in the country tonight. He was excellent. He threw two pitches [fastball and cutter] where he wanted early and had the change later. He was just on. He was in when he wanted to be, he was away when he wanted to be. Nobody’s really stuck it to our offense like that all year,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

ISU’s pitching wasn’t flawless, most notably, Sycamores pitchers walked nine batters, but it was still stingy enough to give the Sycamores a chance had the offense been able to produce.

“He was attacking the zone. He was putting his pitches right in his spot. We have to do a better job of attacking the pitches,” ISU shortstop Randal Diaz said.

Hannahs elected to start Zach Davidson, who has been stellar in the last month of the season in a relief role. Davidson had not started all season.

Davidson ended up giving ISU four innings of work. At long third inning was what took him out of the game.

With one out, four straight batters reached for the Illini. Singles by Connor Milton and Camden Janik were sandwiched around a walk drawn by Cal Hejza. With the bases loaded, Illinois first baseman Drake Westcott poked a bouncing single through the hole in ISU’s infield between first and second base. Milton and Hejza scored on the slowly hit ball to right to make it 2-0.

Further damage was avoided when the Illini hit into a double play, but the feeling was down in the dugout.

“We need to do a better job of keeping energy in the dugout. A lot of guys, including me were down when they scored two runs. We need to do our job and bounce back quicker,” Diaz said.

Davidson would give way to Jacob Pruitt who would later be relieved by Jared Spencer. They kept Illinois off the board for the next four innings. The opportunity was there for the Sycamores to pounce.

They never did. Diaz hit a solo home run down the left-field line in the fourth to give the Sycamores (42-13) their first hit, but there was little else produced by ISU against Crowder.

The Illinois starter — who came into the game with a 5.25 ERA, but who exited at 4.88 – got ahead in the count against ISU batters. When they did make contact, it was of the soft variety. Luis Hernandez had a double and missed a home run down the right field line by inches, but he was the exception, not the rule.

“I had a feel for the slider, changeup and fastball in warm-up. That’s mostly a good sign for me,” said Crowder, who said it was his career-best outing. “

Hernandez was also on the wrong end of the best defensive play of the game. Hernandez hit a ball hard to the right of Illinois shortstop Hejza. The senior made a diving stab and got to his feet in-time to throw out Hernandez.

Ruled safe initially, review confirmed the throw beat Hernandez to the bag by a nano-second. It was a momentum-killer ISU didn’t need in a game where chances were hard to come by.

Illinois (35-19) added an insurance run in the eighth inning after a leadoff double by Westcott was converted into a run on a two-out bloop single by Brock Harding over the glove of ISU shortstop Diaz. After Illinois put runners at the corners with two outs in the ninth, a passed ball on a low pitch by Simon Gregersen gifted Illinois one more run.

Those Illinois runs made ISU’s life harder, but the Sycamores’ troubles at the plate made Illinois’ scoring academic in the final balance. In addition to the lack of base hits, ISU didn’t draw a single walk in the contest.

“[Crowder] did a good job of mixing in a breaking ball and he was cutting his fastball once in a while. I don’t know if it was by accident, but it certainly helped him. He did just enough by cutting it of keeping us off-balance,” Hannahs said.

It was Illinois’ first NCAA win since 2015.

“The thing to me is we had nine walks and pitching-wise we had zero. There’s the difference,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said.

The Sycamores will have to navigate the loser’s bracket for what is now a long-shot bid to advance out of the regional. ISU will play Western Michigan at noon Saturday in an elimination contest. After that? ISU would have to win three more games to survive the regional.

The Broncos lost 10-8 to Kentucky in Friday’s other first round contest. Western Michigan did have to go deep into its bullpen, using five pitchers in the loss to the host Wildcats.

Hannahs said Luke Hayden will start the game against the Broncos.