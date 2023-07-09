Illinois secures four-star running back Ca'Lil Valentine

Jul. 8—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' public pursuit of Chandler (Ariz.) running back Ca'Lil Valentine was fairly brief. The Illini extended an offer on May 17 and sent running backs coach Thad Ward to Arizona to make the in-person pitch.

Valentine reciprocated with a weekend official visit to Champaign starting June 23. His recruitment ended, as scheduled, two weeks after that visit. Valentine announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday afternoon and immediately became the Illini's top recruit in the Class of 2024.

An initial top eight of Auburn, Illinois, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State and Utah was eventually whittled to two. Valentine took an official visit to Utah the third weekend of June, Illinois the next and used the intervening two weeks to make his choice.

Valentine, who had nearly two dozen total offers, is nearly a consensus four-star recruit. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back is ranked at that level by ESPN, On3 and Rivals and as a three-star recruit by 247Sports (albeit a four-star in the 247Sports Composite). He's also ranked as high as No. 265 nationally and as the No. 20 overall running back by On3.

Valentine helped Chandler go 9-3 and reach the semifinals of the AIA Open Division playoffs playing in the same backfield as five-star quarterback, No. 1 overall recruit and 2024 Georgia commit Dylan Raiola. Valentine rushed for 1,347 yards and 18 touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 395 yards and four more touchdowns last fall.

Saturday's commitment from Valentine gives Illinois 17 total recruits in the Class of 2024. Adding the four-star running back didn't change the Illini's place in the 247Sports Big Ten rankings at No. 11, but it did bump them six spots to No. 37 nationally.