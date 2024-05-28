Illinois secures first regional berth since 2019

May 28—CHAMPAIGN — Dan Hartleb felt optimistic his Illinois baseball team would secure a spot in the NCAA tournament after sweeping the final Big Ten series of the regular season at Purdue.

Those three wins in West Lafayette, Ind., meant an outright Big Ten title for the Illini. By two games, no less. That, in Hartleb's opinion, held weight even if the rest of Illinois' résumé had some holes.

One win in Omaha, Neb., at the Big Ten tournament last week was enough, in Hartleb's estimation, to solidify the Illini's spot in a regional. That an ESPN crew wanted to set up a live shot late Monday morning at the Illini's selection show watch party at Oskee's Sports Pub in Urbana was considered a positive turn of events.

It ultimately took half of the selection show, but Illinois did secure its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019 with a trip to Lexington, Ky., for regional play. The Illini (34-19) will play Indiana State (42-13) at 6 p.m. Friday in the opening round. Host Kentucky received the No. 2 national seed, and the Wildcats (40-14) open regional play at Kentucky Proud Park against Western Michigan (32-21) at 11 a.m. Friday.

"I was hopeful it was a good sign," Hartleb said Monday afternoon about having the ESPN crew on hand for the team-only watch party. "They asked us a few days back. Nobody wants to put disappointed young people on TV, right? That's one of the reasons we kind of kept it internal. Guys work so hard to get to the tournament, and when somebody tells you your season's over, it's difficult. You want to try and protect those guys."

Illinois avoided that tough moment with its inclusion in the tournament field. It marks the 13th NCAA tournament appearance for the program and fifth in Hartleb's tenure as coach.

Landing in Lexington was a bit fortuitous for Illinois given it is the closest regional site as it pertains to Champaign. Bracket projections — even in the last few days — had the Illini headed several other destinations. The final bracketology updates from D1Baseball and Baseball America, respectively, had Illinois going to Athens, Ga., and Norman, Okla.

"One of the brackets had us with Tennessee," Hartleb said. Illinois lost a three-game series in Knoxville, Tenn., in early March, with the No. 1 national seed Volunteers outscoring the Illini 38-7 in that series. "One of my assistants told me a month ago they had us in Virginia. You just don't know.

"In recent years, I don't know if that's five years or 15 years, they've tried to go more regional with things. Some of that's travel. Some of that's fans. You never know. It's a difficult process to pick the teams, and it's a difficult process to place them."

The alternative to wondering about getting a berth in the tournament and where the committee might send you, of course, is less palatable. That's the position Illinois found itself in the past three seasons. The Illini went 78-71 in those three seasons combined and missed the tournament each year — even with a 31-22 record and in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten in 2022.

"I always think toward the end of the year we should be in the mix toward the top of the Big Ten, and I think that always gives you a chance to be a regional team," Hartleb said. "We've had a few years where we haven't done a good job — the past three years — and it's nice to be back in this situation. It's my job to have our program in the NCAA tournament. It's good to be back, and we need to continue to do this on a regular basis."