Illinois secondary has evolved in last seven months

Aug. 10—CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema got a look at the future of his secondary during the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown sitting out the bowl game loss to Mississippi State and Taz Nicholson missing it with a broken wrist created an opportunity for the Illini's crop of younger defensive backs. Both in the extra practices and once they got to Tampa, Fla.

Matthew Bailey, Xavier Scott and Tyler Strain started alongside seniors Quan Martin and Kendall Smith against Mississippi State. True freshmen Tyson Rooks and Elijah Mc-Cantos also got on the field.

But Bielema knew he'd need more than the four incoming freshmen in the 2023 recruiting class to supplement his mostly young returning core of defensive backs. It's why Illinois added Louisville transfer Nicario Harper and junior college transfer Kaleb Patterson before spring ball.

And even that apparently wasn't enough to address the Illini's need in the secondary.

Illinois hit the transfer market again in late spring/early summer to land Clayton Bush (Southern Illinois), Demetrius Hill (Florida International) and Prince Ford (Golden West College).

"It kind of, not changed my math, but made me think about where we're at and what we needed to do," Bielema said about his thoughts on the secondary after the bowl game. "After spring ball, we took an assessment of, 'What do we have? What do we need?' The door opened up for a couple guys. I think we're always trying to acquire players, but we use the portal as a way to supplement areas we may have concerns at."

The concern was simply experience.

Nicholson is the veteran of Illinois' returning defensive backs with 12 starts in 18 games played the last two seasons. Strain has played in 16 games in two years, Scott appeared in 11 as a true freshman in 2022 and Bailey played in all 13 last fall in his first year of college football.

There was optimism about the latest batch of true freshmen. Saboor Karriem was one of the highest-ranked recruits in the class, and Bailey's success gave reason to think it could be repeated.

"You look at Matt Bailey, right?" Bielema said. "He was a guy who was literally one of our last offers in his class and ended up being one of the major contributors — him and Xavier."

But leaning on all young players in the secondary wasn't what the Illinois staff wanted. Late spring and early summer turned into a defensive back hunt.

"We just wanted a couple older guys — some guys with some actual game-time experience — who can come in here and we feel like can help us," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said about the summer pursuits of Bush, Hill and Ford. "I think once we saw those guys and saw their skill set, we knew they could help us just from an athletic standpoint. When you had a chance to meet them — we brought them up here for an official visit — you knew they were the right kind of guys and the kind of guys who can fit into our program and into our system."

Bielema said his purpose in the portal isn't to land no- doubt, plug-and-play, day-one starters. The potential is there, of course, but he views those offseason machinations as means to bolster the roster.

Hill could be that no-doubt, plug-and-play, day-one starter. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt sophomore safety was a Freshman All-American at FIU last season and could slide into Smith's vacated spot at free safety. He started all 12 games for the Panthers in 2022 and finished third on the team with 95 tackles.

"I think Demetrius Hill has all the ability in the world," Henry said. "A big, pretty guy. He understands, from a schematic standpoint, what we're trying to do defensively. He knows where his help is and where his help isn't. He's very, very, very intelligent. They gave him some formations (Thursday) night he hasn't seen, and he adjusted on the fly. It was so awesome and so encouraging."

Adding Bush, Ford and Hill pushed Illinois to nearly 20 scholarship defensive backs. With four starting spots to fill in what's typically a five-defensive back scheme — Nicholson is the lone returning starter — the competition has extended from spring ball into training camp.

"It's absolutely awesome," Henry said. " I think any time you have competition in the room, it just raises the level of everybody's play. If you're a good player, you've got to be great now or you're going to fall by the wayside."

Despite the summer addition of three more experienced defensive backs, the younger group hasn't been cut out of the competition. They've got numbers and are pushing just as hard to get on the field.

"It's exciting to see because they're continuing to work and compete with each other," Nicholson said. "I'm doing the same thing. I'm competing, as well."

"We'll find out Sept. 2," Scott added. Illinois opens its season that day against Toledo. "I can see from the weight room (Bush, Ford and Hill) are hard-working guys. Just from summer workouts, I can see them helping us tremendously. They're basically learning their roles right now. Once they learn their role, they'll definitely be a help to our defense."