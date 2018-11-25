Why Illinois says it's extending Lovie Smith despite his 9-27 record over three seasons

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith’s team won four games in 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Sunday after the conclusion of the college football season is typically a day for coaches to be fired. A day after the 2018 season ended with a loss to Northwestern, Illinois announced that it was giving coach Lovie Smith a contract extension.

The 24-16 loss to Northwestern dropped Illinois to 4-8 on the season, though that record is an improvement from Smith’s first two years with the school. The four-win campaign moved the former Chicago Bears coach’s career record with the school to 9-27. Why would Illinois extend a coach with such a terrible record? Stability, according to athletic director Jon Whitman.

“This extension demonstrates my belief in Lovie Smith, his staff, and the plan they have for the future success of Illinois Football,” Whitman said in a statement. “I have studied our program extensively, and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster. To date, we have remained one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and nearly 80 freshmen and sophomores. As our players grow in strength, skill, and experience, more wins will follow.

“We recognize that our work is far from finished, with improvement needed in every phase of our program’s development, but our plan is sound and our resolve is stronger than ever. As I have said on many occasions, stability and continuity are key to building a foundation that will yield long-term success. With the opening of our new facility next summer, and the continued efforts of our staff and student-athletes, the success we all covet is within reach. I applaud Coach Smith, his staff, and our team for their commitment and steady progress, and I stand ready, as we all should, to help them in whatever way possible to continue building upon their momentum.”

Story Continues

While the team’s defense took a step back in 2018 in terms of points allowed, Illinois was more competitive thanks to a better offense. After averaging just over 15 points per game in 2017, the Illini scored over 26 points per game in 2018 with one of the youngest teams in college football.

The extension adds two years to the six-year deal Smith signed before the 2016 season, meaning his current deal runs through 2023. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, it’s safe to wonder if Smith’s buyout decreased with the extension. Illinois was set to owe Smith $12 million if it fired him after the 2018 season. More years for a smaller buyout would be a fair trade in this scenario, even if Illinois is preaching stability at the coaching position.

Smith made $5 million in 2018 and was the 13th-highest paid coach in the country according to USA Today’s coaching salary database.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

