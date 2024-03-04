Illinois rises one spot in AP Top 25

Mar. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois turned its 2-0 week with wins against Minnesota and Wisconsin into a second straight single-spot climb up the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 12 when the latest poll dropped Monday afternoon.

The Illini (22-7, 13-5) have been ranked in the top 15 in the country since mid-December and haven't dropped lower than 14th in now a dozen polls. Tuesday's 6 p.m. showdown at State Farm Center will pit the only two ranked Big Ten teams against each other, with league-leading Purdue now the No. 3 team in the country after getting leapfrogged by Connecticut this week.

Michigan State is still among "others receiving votes" but is the lone Big Ten with that designation.

The Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

1. Houston (52) 26-3 1539 1

2. UConn (6) 26-3 1462 3

3. Purdue (4) 26-3 1459 2

4. Tennessee 23-6 1364 4

5. Arizona 23-6 1252 6

6. Iowa St. 23-6 1212 8

7. North Carolina 23-6 1201 9

8. Marquette 22-7 1056 5

9. Duke 23-6 1051 10

10. Creighton 22-8 983 12

11. Baylor 21-8 901 15

12. Illinois 22-7 834 13

13. Auburn 22-7 746 11

14. Kansas 21-8 723 7

15. Kentucky 21-8 711 16

16. Alabama 20-9 592 14

17. South Carolina 24-5 579 18

18. Washington St 23-7 484 19

19. Gonzaga 24-6 396 23

20. BYU 21-8 343 — 21. San Diego St. 22-7 338 20

22. Utah St. 24-5 285 22

23. Saint Mary's 24-7 268 17

24. South Florida 22-5 154 25

25. Dayton 22-6 50 21

Others receiving votes: Nevada 42, Florida 39, Boise St. 26, Texas 10, Texas Tech 10, Indiana St 9, Appalachian St 6, New Mexico 5, FAU 4, James Madison 4, Princeton 3, Michigan St. 2, Villanova 2, Colorado St. 2, McNeese St. 2, Richmond 1.