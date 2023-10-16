UPDATE: Illinois ranked No. 25 in preseason AP Top 25

Oct. 16—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will start the 2023-24 college basketball season as a ranked team. The Illini wound up at No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Illinois was one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the first poll of the season. Reigning Big Ten champion Purdue received three first-place votes but wound up third behind Kansas and Duke. Michigan State was ranked No. 4. Wisconsin, Maryland and Indiana were among the other teams receiving votes.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Marquette

5. Connecticut

6. Michigan State

7. Creighton

8. Florida Atlantic

9. Texas A&M

10. Houston

11. Tennessee

12. Arizona

13. Gonzaga

14. North Carolina

15. Miami

16. Texas

17. Arkansas

18. Southern California

19. San Diego State

20. Villanova

21. Baylor

22. Kentucky

23. Illinois

24. Saint Mary's

25. Florida