Illinois picks up three-star WR after big recruiting weekend

(WCIA) — A major football recruiting weekend is already starting to pay off for Illinois.

Three-star wide receiver Davion Chandler announced his commitment to the Illini following his official visit.

Chandler had 16 touchdowns and 1070 total yards in his junior season for Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. He chose the Illini over Indiana and Wisconsin.

