Illinois No. 6 in final AP poll

Apr. 9—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' run through more of the NCAA tournament than the program had seen in nearly two decades meant one last jump in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season.

The Illini (29-9) came in at No. 6 when the final poll was released Tuesday afternoon. This year marked the first time the AP conducted a post-NCAA tournament poll for basketball, and Illinois wound up in the top 10 of the last poll for the second time in four years and 10th total in program history.

Illinois was one of just two Big Ten teams in the final AP Top 25. National runner-up Purdue was No. 2 behind two-time reigning champion Connecticut. Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers were among other teams receiving votes.