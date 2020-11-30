Illinois at No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Illinois surges in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

High five, Illinois sports fans.

The Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team climbed three spots in the latest AP NCAA Top 25 basketball poll Monday, ascending to the No. 5 position. It is the highest ranking for Illinois since they claimed the top spot during the 2004-05 season, a campaign where Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head helped guide their team to the NCAA championship game.

Illinois is off to a 3-0 start behind stellar play from Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Adam Miller. Brad Underwood's crew rolled up 122 points in the season opener against North Carolina A&T and also earned a comfortable win against Chicago State before holding on in a narrow victory over Ohio.

It's also a banner day for the Big Ten, as six teams are ranked within the Top 25, four of them within the top eight.

Here is a look at the full top 25 list:

