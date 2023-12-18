Illinois up to No. 13 in latest poll

Dec. 18—CHAMPAIGN — A weekend win against Colgate and some help from other ranked teams with unsuccessful weeks pushed Illinois up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released late Monday morning.

It's the second straight week with positive movement upward for the Illini (8-2), who remain one of three ranked Big Ten teams. Purdue moved up to No. 1 after its win Saturday against then top-ranked Arizona, and Wisconsin slipped one spot to No. 24. Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern were among the other teams receiving votes.

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (48) 10-1 1534 3

2. Kansas (6) 10-1 1457 2

3. Houston (8) 11-0 1394 4

4. Arizona 8-1 1372 1

5. UConn 10-1 1367 5

6. Marquette 9-2 1235 7

7. Oklahoma 10-0 1062 11

8. Tennessee 8-3 983 12

9. Kentucky 8-2 981 14

10. Baylor 9-1 896 6

11. North Carolina 7-3 773 9

12. Creighton 9-2 734 8

13. Illinois 8-2 727 16

14. FAU 9-2 716 15

15. Gonzaga 8-3 642 10

16. Colorado St. 10-1 588 17

17. BYU 10-1 569 18

18. Clemson 9-1 501 13

19. Texas 8-2 449 19

20. James Madison 10-0 442 20

21. Duke 7-3 311 21

22. Virginia 9-1 287 22

23. Memphis 8-2 274 — 24. Wisconsin 8-3 269 23

25. Mississippi 10-0 180 — Miami 97, Auburn 87, Colorado 84, Utah 37, Iowa St. 24, Ohio St. 12, Michigan St. 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Northwestern 5, Providence 5, Alabama 3, Dayton 3, Nevada 3, New Mexico 2, Grand Canyon 2, Washington 2, Saint Joseph's 2, South Carolina 1, Mississippi St. 1.