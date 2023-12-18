Illinois up to No. 13 in latest poll
Dec. 18—CHAMPAIGN — A weekend win against Colgate and some help from other ranked teams with unsuccessful weeks pushed Illinois up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released late Monday morning.
It's the second straight week with positive movement upward for the Illini (8-2), who remain one of three ranked Big Ten teams. Purdue moved up to No. 1 after its win Saturday against then top-ranked Arizona, and Wisconsin slipped one spot to No. 24. Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern were among the other teams receiving votes.
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Purdue (48) 10-1 1534 3
2. Kansas (6) 10-1 1457 2
3. Houston (8) 11-0 1394 4
4. Arizona 8-1 1372 1
5. UConn 10-1 1367 5
6. Marquette 9-2 1235 7
7. Oklahoma 10-0 1062 11
8. Tennessee 8-3 983 12
9. Kentucky 8-2 981 14
10. Baylor 9-1 896 6
11. North Carolina 7-3 773 9
12. Creighton 9-2 734 8
13. Illinois 8-2 727 16
14. FAU 9-2 716 15
15. Gonzaga 8-3 642 10
16. Colorado St. 10-1 588 17
17. BYU 10-1 569 18
18. Clemson 9-1 501 13
19. Texas 8-2 449 19
20. James Madison 10-0 442 20
21. Duke 7-3 311 21
22. Virginia 9-1 287 22
23. Memphis 8-2 274 — 24. Wisconsin 8-3 269 23
25. Mississippi 10-0 180 — Miami 97, Auburn 87, Colorado 84, Utah 37, Iowa St. 24, Ohio St. 12, Michigan St. 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Northwestern 5, Providence 5, Alabama 3, Dayton 3, Nevada 3, New Mexico 2, Grand Canyon 2, Washington 2, Saint Joseph's 2, South Carolina 1, Mississippi St. 1.