Illinois at Nebraska football moved to a Friday night

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s Big Ten opener at Nebraska is moving to a Friday night. The game will now be played Sept. 20 as part of the FOX College Football Friday package. The Illini will take on the Huskers at 7 p.m. in the nationally televised game.

The Illini lost 20-7 to the Huskers last season in a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium. This will be the fifth straight season Illinois will play on a Friday night, and the seventh time in eight years dating back to 2017.

