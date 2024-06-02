Illinois moves to elimination bracket after Kentucky loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCIA) — The Illini could not shut down the hosting Wildcats’ scoring effort and took their first loss of the NCAA Regional.

Illinois’s lone run of the 6-1 loss came on a Brody Harding RBI in the fourth inning. Payton Hutchings pitched five innings, allowing three hits and four runs.

In an elimination game, Illinois will once again face Indiana State, with the winner advancing to take on Kentucky.

First pitch of the elimination game is on Sunday at 11 a.m.

