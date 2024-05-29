Illinois men's golf falls in match play quarterfinals

May 28—CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Illinois men's golf team looked poised to follow up its dominant run through stroke play at the NCAA championships with a strong showing in match-play quarterfinals on Tuesday at Omni La Costa North Course.

Max Herendeen and Jackson Buchanan had significant leads after Illinois made the turn to the back nine. Tyler Goecke and Ryan Voois were in competitive matches. The Illini's first quarterfinal win since 2017 — part of a streak of three straight years reaching the national semifinals — seemed within grasp.

Then Tuesday's match with Georgia Tech flipped. Herendeen continued his stellar run in his first NCAA championships appearance with a 5-and-4 win in his match against Carson Kim, but the Yellow Jackets caught fire down the stretch to knock off the top-seeded Illini. Individual national champion Hiroshi Tai finished off Georgia Tech's 3-1 win, beating Voois 3-and-2.

"For whatever reason we lost our way and started guiding it and started worrying about things," Illinois coach Mike Small told reporters. "I think a lot of our guys fell back on some of the tendencies that they were getting better at all spring and I think under the pressure and tension they reverted back to some of that stuff.

"We were in control of the match halfway though it and the back nine is one we took care of all week, and so maybe the pressure got to them and maybe got ahead of themselves and were thinking outcome for whatever reason. They didn't hit the shots, (and) the ball striking really went south."

While Herendeen turned a two-shot advantage at the turn into a runaway victory after winning the 11th, 13th and 14th holes, the rest of the Illinois lineup faced the opposite.

Goecke was tied with Bartley Forrester through 14 holes, but the Georgia Tech senior won the next three holes to score a 3-and-1 victory. Voois experienced much the same against Tai, with a tie through 11 holes slipping away with three straight holes won by the Yellow Jackets' sophomore.

Piercen Hunt never gained much traction in a 3-and-2 loss to Aidan Tran. Even Buchanan's match got tight, with the Illini junior going from up five holes through 11 to leading by just one when his match, which wasn't finished, reached the 18th hole. Georgia Tech's Kale Fontenot won the 12th hole and then 15, 16 and 17 to keep Illinois from securing another point, ending another promising season in an abrupt manner and away from the program's elusive first national title.

"Got to hit the shots when the time calls for it," Small said about handling match play. "You need some help. You need the ball to bounce the right way. We have been to nine of these and haven't won it yet. The best team in college golf, Oklahoma State, has been to nine of them and only won one, on their home course.

"It's hard. Florida makes their first one and goes on to win. There is no rhyme or reason to it. You got to play from strength and control your space and play really good golf. In match play, you can't fake it. There is nowhere to hide."