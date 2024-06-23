Illinois men's basketball lands coveted 5-star recruit

Will Riley has committed to play basketball at the University of Illinois, he announced June 23, 2024, on his Instagram.

PEORIA — The University of Illinois men's basketball team has hit it big with the addition of five-star wing Will Riley, who announced his commitment on social media on Sunday.

Riley is the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2025 national class, according to 247Sports. The Canadian-born player from The Phelps School, in Malvern, Pa., is expected to reclassify to 2024, meaning he would join Illinois for the upcoming season, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-8 wing chose the Illini over a group of finalists that included Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Illinois has had huge recruiting wins for the class of 2025, already having added Joliet Compass Prep 4-star point guard Jeremiah Fears.

About Will Riley

At 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, Riley has the skills to be a guard and the size to be a forward. He has been a three-level scorer and playmaker against elite national high school competition.

Riley averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on the EYBL circuit in the spring. His stock rose dramatically with a 42-point game on 15 of 16 shooting. In that spring action, he shot 50% from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line.

His measurables include a 78-inch wing span, an 8-foot, 9.25-inch standing reach and a 30.25 max vertical.

Big-time potential

Riley is projected to be a first-round pick when he is eligible for the NBA Draft.

He comes to an Illini team that was focused on finding scoring packaged with size. He'll compete in a wing group that includes Louisville transfer Tre White and 2023-24 starter Ty Rodgers.

Riley can play the 2, 3 and 4 positions, and adds major talent to an Illini team that won 29 games last season and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

