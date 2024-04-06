Illinois men’s gymnastics takes second at Big Ten Championships

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s gymnastics were right there at the end of the Big Ten Championships before settling for second place behind Michigan on Friday night.

“They fought so hard and you just feel it with our team,” head coach Daniel Ribeiro said. “Five events were incredible, we had a couple little mistakes on high bar but, I just can’t even speak to how incredibly proud I am of the year they had. An entire year of working their tails off and to finish in second ahead by that much and to put that much pressure on Michigan, that’s all I can ask for.”

The NCAA Selection Show is on Tuesday, April 9 before the qualifiers in Columbus begin on April 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.