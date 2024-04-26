Illinois men’s golf heads to Big Ten Championships looking for 9th straight title

WCIA — The Illinois men’s golf team heads to this weekend’s Big Ten Championships looking to continue its historic run. The Illini are in search of their ninth straight title and 14th in the last 15 years but this year’s squad looks a little different than in the past. Three underclassmen are in the lineup, including true freshmen Max Herendeen and Ethan Wilson. Ryan Voois is a sophomore, coming off his first tournament title last weekend, winning the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate.

“We have a bunch of good players, we have a deep team of really solid players,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “We don’t have those alphas right now but we have the same type of players so it’s been a competitive match all year and it seems like when guys find the refuge of individual spots they play a little looser and better and then when they get in the tournament, under the gun of competition, they tend to not play as free and loose. So that’s something we’ve got to help them come to terms with.”

The 2024 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship is hosted at Scioto Country Club. Designed as the first 18-hole golf course in central Ohio by renowned Scottish-born architect Donald Ross, it later became the club where golf’s greatest player, Jack Nicklaus, learned the game.

FIGHTING ILLINI LINEUP

No. 1: Ryan Voois

No. 2: Max Herendeen

No. 3: Jackson Buchanan

No. 4: Ethan Wilson

No. 5: Piercen Hunt

Alternate: Timmy Crawford

