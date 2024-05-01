Illinois men’s golf heading to Stanford Regional

WCIA — The Illinois men’s golf team is heading to the Stanford Regional to compete in the NCAA tournament. The 18th-ranked Illini are the No. 3 seed in the regional, making their 16th-straight appearance in the postseason. The 54-hole event is scheduled for May 13-15 at the Stanford Golf Course.

The entire field at the Stanford Regional: (1) Florida State, (2) Ole Miss, (3) Illinois, (4) Texas A&M, (5) Stanford, (6) UCLA, (7) SMU, (8) Missouri, (9) Fresno State, (10) UNLV, (11) Augusta, (12) Liberty, (13) Sacramento State and (14) Siena.

The low five teams and low individual not on a qualifying team from each of the six NCAA regional sites will advance to compete at the NCAA Championship on the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29. Illinois is in search of the program’s 15th NCAA Championship berth in the last 16 tournaments dating back to 2008 (no championship was held in 2020).

