Illinois men’s basketball to face Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving on the road this year in Kansas City. Illini athletic director Josh Whitman announced on Thursday morning during his annual media roundtable that Illinois will face Arkansas at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 28 in game that will air on WCIA 3 following the Bears-Lions match-up.

There will be plenty of storylines going into the game, in former Kentucky coach John Calipari’s first season with the Razorbacks. It will be a clash of coaching staffs, with Orlando Antigua coming back to Champaign this season from UK, where he was on Calipari’s staff for the past three years. Antigua left Illinois in 2021, along with fellow assistant Chin Coleman, who went with Calipari to Fayetteville from Lexington. It will also be a match-up of brothers, with new Illini signee Tomislav Ivišić going against his twin Zvonimir Ivišić, a transfer for the Hogs after suiting up at UK last year.

The game against Arkansas in KC will be Illinois’ fifth high major opponent in the non-conference schedule. The Illini are also scheduled to face Tennessee in Champaign, Alabama in Birmingham, Missouri in St. Louis for Braggin’ Rights and Duke at Madison Square Garden in February.

The full non-conference schedule with days and times will be released at a later date.

