Illinois lands transfer wing Tre White

Apr. 9—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois continued reshaping its roster for the 2024-25 season Tuesday with a commitment from Louisville transfer Tre White.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing is the second portal addition this offseason for the Illini, who previously landed Mercer transfer Jake Davis.

White started 26 of 29 games for Louisville in 2023-24 and averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. He shot 46 percent overall, 30 percent from three-point range on not quite three attempts per game and 75 percent at the free throw line. White scored a career-high 29 points in a late January loss to Clemson and had four games of 20-plus points for the Cardinals.

A consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, White started his college career at Southern California. He was an All-Pac-12 Freshman Team selection in 2022-23 for the Trojans, averaging nine points and 5.1 rebounds as a 47/26/69 shooter. The Dallas native finished his high school career at Prolific Prep (Calif.) and helped the Crew reach the GEICO Nationals semifinals his senior season.

The addition of Davis and the commitment from White still gives Illinois three open scholarships to work with this offseason. The Illini lost Dain Dainja to the portal, and the now former Illini big man has already committed to Memphis.