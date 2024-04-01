Illinois lands transfer wing Jake Davis

Apr. 1—CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois coaching staff balanced its run in the NCAA tournament with the transfer portal the last two weeks. The payoff? A commitment from Mercer transfer Jake Davis to start April, who announced his commitment to the Illini on Monday morning.

Davis announced his commitment on social media on Monday morning. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward entered the transfer portal on March 13. Just 2 1/2 weeks later he's a future Illini.

Davis started 25 of 33 games at Mercer in 2023-24 as a freshman. The McCordsville, Ind., native averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game and had three games with at least 21 points. He scored a career high 26 points in an early December win against Georgia State.

Davis shot 42 percent from the field overall in his lone season with the Bears, but 39 percent from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game. He also shot 85 percent at the free throw line.

Davis was unranked coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a senior for the Fighting Irish. A leg injury limited him to just 19 games in 2022-23. Davis averaged similar numbers as a junior, putting up 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists per game on Cathedral's state championship team.

Davis picked Mercer from other offers that included St. Thomas, Fairleigh Dickinson, Incarnate Word, Navy and Southeast Missouri State at the Division I level and Northwood and Thomas More at the Division II level. Upon entering the portal, Davis was connected with Illinois, Butler and DePaul at the high major level in addition to notable mid-major teams like Richmond, James Madison, Colgate, Furman and Bradley among several others.