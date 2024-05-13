Illinois lands transfer cornerback Terrance Brooks

May 12—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois likely would have been in the market for a transfer cornerback after spring practices even if Zachary Tobe hadn't hit the portal himself. Tobe leaving the Illini for Georgia Tech just intensified the need for another defensive back addition.

The Illini filled that need Sunday with a commitment from former Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks. The 6-foot, 200-pound Little Elm, Texas, native played 23 games — with 19 starts — in two seasons with the Longhorns. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023 after starting 13 of 14 games and finishing with 20 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions.

Landing Brooks is arguably the biggest roster move by Bret Bielema in his time in Champaign. The former Texas cornerback was one of the top-ranked players in the nation in the Class of 2022, with On3 ranking him as a five-star recruit and No. 24 overall prospect in the country. Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN all had Brooks ranked as a four-star recruit.