Illinois lands three-star offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom

Jun. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is going to end the month of June on a high note with a string of commitments that more than laid the foundation for the Class of 2024. The latest came Thursday morning from Omaha Central (Neb.) offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.

Pyfrom's commitment is the fourth this week and 12th this month for Bret Bielema and Co., who have certainly made the trenches a priority. Pyfrom is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Illini in the Class of 2024 to go with three defensive lineman. Lyons Township standout Eddie Tuerk could play either position at the next level to give Illinois seven total linemen in the class.

Pyfrom is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle is a top seven prospect in the state of Nebraska and is considered a top 50 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Pyfrom's commitment came after his official visit to Champaign this past weekend, which lines up with the other commitments this week from Vero Beach (Fla.) cornerback Amar Reynolds, Wheaton North defensive lineman Joe Barna and Largo (Fla.) safety Chase Green. Pyfrom also took official visits to Minnesota and Nebraska earlier this month.

Illinois' 2024 recruiting class still sits 10th in the Big Ten after the commitment from Pyfrom, who had other offers from Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Penn State, Purdue and Wyoming. The Illini's class of 15 did move back up to 34th nationally, though, per 247Sports.