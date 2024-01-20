Illinois lands in-state 2025 lineman

Jan. 19—CHAMPAIGN — Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen jumpstarted Illinois' 2024 recruiting efforts as the first commitment in the class. The Illini are getting a similar start to their 2025 recruiting after Friday's commitment from Andrew offensive lineman Michael McDonough.

"I am so grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois!" McDonough posted in a note to social media late Friday morning. "First, I would like to thank my parents for everything they have done for me over the years and supporting me throughout this whole process. I would also like to thank all the coaches who supported me and pushed me to be the best version of myself. Finally, I would like to thank God for giving me this great opportunity."

McDonough picked Illinois from a list of offers that also included high-major programs Boston College, Colorado and Purdue.

Akron and Ball State had also offered the 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior lineman who is ranked as a three-star recruit only by On3. That service has him as the top interior lineman and No. 14 overall prospect in the state.

Andrew, which is located in Tinley Park, went 3-6 in 2023 and finished tied for last in the five-team Southwest Suburban (Red) Conference.

The early commitment from McDonough has Illinois' one-man recruiting class tied for 55th nationally, per 247Sports, and 13th of 13 Big Ten teams with at least one commitment. Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon are all in the Top 10.