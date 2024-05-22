Illinois lands another transfer cornerback

May 21—CHAMPAIGN — Turns out cornerback was a position of great need for Illinois following spring practices. Just more than a week after securing a commitment from Texas transfer Terrance Brooks, the Illini landed Ohio transfer Torrie Cox Jr. following his Tuesday commitment.

Cox spent the past three seasons with the Bobcats. The Miami Gardens, Fla., native, whose dad played five seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, redshirted in 2021 after appearing in two games. Cox started the past two seasons in Ohio's defensive backfield and left Athens, Ohio, with 91 tackles, eight pass breakups, five tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles so far in his career.

Cox, like Brooks, will provide a veteran presence to an otherwise young, mostly inexperienced Illinois secondary. The two transfer cornerbacks are part of a 10-man transfer class for the Illini this offseason. Illinois has also added defensive linemen Gentle Hunt (Florida A&M), Dennis Briggs Jr. (Florida State) and Enyce Sledge (Auburn), offensive linemen J.C. Davis (New Mexico), Kevin Wigenton II (Michigan State) and Melvin Priestly (Grambling), tight end Cole Rusk (Murray State) and walk-on kicker Ethan Moczulski (Texas A&M).