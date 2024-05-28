Illinois lands another tight end transfer

May 27—CHAMPAIGN — Tip Reiman and Griffin Moore got the majority of the snaps at tight end for Illinois during the 2023 season. Neither will be on the field in Champaign this fall for the Illini.

Reiman was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals in April. Moore entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of Illinois' spring practices.

The Illini added Murray State's Cole Rusk, an FCS Third Team All-American, in time for spring ball. Tight end was further addressed Monday with a commitment from Division II honorable mention All-American Carson Goda. The former Saint Anselm standout has one season of eligibility remaining.

Rusk and Goda account will team up with Tanner Arkin and Henry Boyer at tight end for Illinois. Both Arkin and Boyer played sparingly for the Illini during the 2023 season.

Goda played in 29 games the past three seasons at Saint Anselm. His honorable mention All-American honors came after he caught 48 passes for 566 yards and five touchdowns last fall. The Bradenton, Fla., native has 122 catches for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Goda is one of 30 newcomers for Illinois heading into the 2024 season. That includes 15 high school prospects in the Class of 2024, four junior college transfers and now 11 transfers from four-year institutions.