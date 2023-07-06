Illinois lands 2024 three-star Tanner Hollinger

Jul. 5—CHAMPAIGN — More than a century of Illinois football yielded just a single letter winner from the state of Nebraska with Omaha native J. Leo Klein suiting up for Illinois from 1915-17.

That number will go up once the Class of 2024 hits campus. Illinois added a second recruit from Nebraska in the class Wednesday with a commitment from Cross County (Neb.) tight end Tanner Hollinger. The Illini also have a commitment from three-star Omaha Central (Neb.) offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom in the 2024 class.

Hollinger, a Stromsburg, Neb., native picked Illinois from a group of offers that also included Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colgate, Dartmouth, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, UAB and Yale.

Hollinger is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 16 prospect in Nebraska and the No. 97 tight end nationally by 247Sports. No other recruiting service has ranked the 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end.

Hollinger plays eight-man football at Cross County High School, which is located roughly 1 hour northwest of Lincoln, Neb. The Cougars went 8-1 last season and lost in the first round of the NSAA Class D1 playoffs to Weeping Water. Hollinger finished his junior season with 13 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Wednesday's commitment gives Illinois 16 recruits in the Class of 2024, with Hollinger the second tight end following a June commitment from Pinckneyville's Karsen Konkel. The Illini's class still ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 40th nationally, per 247Sports.