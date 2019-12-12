Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn accidentally hits official

Kofi Cockburn got a big bucket and a foul to put Illinois up 66-54 against No. 5 Michigan, and, understandably, was fired. Up, so fired up, in fact, the 7-foot, 290-pound freshman swung his arm in celebration, something you’ve seen a million times on the basketball court.

This time, though, referee Lewis Garrison was, unbeknownst to Cockburn, immediately behind him. Cockburn’s fist accidentally struck Garrison in the head.

Kofi Coburn throwin haymakers pic.twitter.com/2vMsU9CV4L — Three Man Weave (@3MW_CBB) December 12, 2019





Garrison was on the floor for a few moments before being helped back to the locker room.

Clearly, an fluke accident, but a scary one.