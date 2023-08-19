Illinois-Kansas will play charity exhibition game Oct. 29

Aug. 18—CHAMPAIGN — Bill Self is coming back to State Farm Center.

Illinois and Kansas will play a charity exhibition game Oct. 29 at State Farm Center, with the game televised by Big Ten Network and all proceeds donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. The fund will provide financial resources to the relief efforts following the wildfires that ravaged Maui.

"It is heartbreaking to see the loss of life and devastation from the fires that have ravaged Lahaina," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in an official release. "The Maui Invitational is an integral part of college basketball, and we are thinking of everyone on the island of Maui who have felt the impact of this tragedy. Bill and I talked immediately about how we could come together to help, and turning our closed scrimmage into a charity exhibition is a way we can use our sport to make an impact.

"The spotlight of this game, heightened by Bill's return to Champaign, should raise meaningful dollars that will go directly to help the community of Lahaina."

Kansas is slated to play in the Maui Invitational for the sixth time this season. No word on where those games will be played has been released. The COVID-19 pandemic had the tournament moved to Asheville, N.C., and Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021

"For decades, the Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball and our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event," Self said. "Brad and I discussed how our private scrimmage could become an exhibition game to raise money to benefit the so many affected by the recent catastrophic fires in Maui. We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause."

The charity exhibition game is not part of the Illinois season ticket package. Current premium and season ticket holders will be provided an opportunity to purchase tickets for the game prior to a potential public ticket sale date.

Kansas will will receive a larger allotment of tickets than what is traditionally provided to a visiting team. Illinois premium and season ticket holders will not be guaranteed their regular seat for this game. Illini student season ticket holders will have this game included in their season ticket package.