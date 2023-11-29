Illinois’ Johnny Newton and Northwestern coach David Braun receive top Big Ten football awards

Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was named Defensive Player of the Year and Northwestern’s David Braun received Coach of the Year honors as the Big Ten announced its season-end awards this week.

Newton, a fourth-year junior from St. Petersburg, Fla., is the first Illini player to win the conference’s top defensive honor since linebacker Dana Howard won it back to back in 1994-95. Newton also was named Defensive Lineman of the Year after totaling 52 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for a loss, 7 1/2 sacks, four blocked kicks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Newton posted 188 tackles, 28 1/2 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks during his Illinois career. He has said he will enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Braun guided the Wildcats to a surprising 7-5 record, making them eligible for their first bowl berth since 2020, after taking over as interim coach in July following Pat Fitzgerald’s firing over a hazing and abuse scandal. Northwestern — which had gone a combined 4-20 in Fitzgerald’s last two seasons — removed Braun’s interim tag two weeks ago.

Initially hired as defensive coordinator in January, Braun won both the coaches and media votes for Coach of the Year. He joins Fitzgerald (2018), Randy Walker (2000), Gary Barnett (1995-96) and Dennis Green (media, 1982) as winners from Northwestern.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman was selected as Freshman of the Year.

The late Dick Butkus, who played linebacker at Illinois, received the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award.

Newton and Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams were first-team all-conference selections by the coaches and media, and defensive end Keith Randolph was a third-team pick by the media.

Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher made the coaches and media second team, guard Josh Priebe made both third teams and linebacker Xander Mueller was a third-team media selection.