Illinois hunters harvest record turkey numbers – QCA county in 1st place
Illinois hunters harvested a preliminary statewide record total of 17,208 wild turkeys during the 2024 Illinois spring turkey season, according to a news release.
This year’s total compares with the 2023 statewide harvest of 16,123 and the previous harvest record total of 16,569, set during the spring season in 2006.
The top five counties for the 2024 spring turkey harvest were: Jo Daviess, 654; Jefferson, 472; Marion, 435; Pope, 397; and Randolph, 395.
The 2024 harvest total includes the record youth turkey harvest of 2,009 birds, which compares with the 2023 youth harvest of 1,309. The previous youth season record of 1,733 was set in 2020.
This year, hunters purchased 86,083 permits compared to 80,642 last year. Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2024 regular season dates were April 8 through May 9 in the South Zone and April 15 through May 16 in the North Zone. The 2024 youth spring turkey season was March 30-31 and April 6-7 statewide.
County
2024
2023
Adams
318
337
Alexander
190
194
Bond
145
154
Boone
96
74
Brown
222
248
Bureau
197
196
Calhoun
246
255
Carroll
249
214
Cass
185
230
Champaign
36
21
Christian
52
60
Clark
270
238
Clay
295
270
Clinton
131
110
Coles
57
40
Crawford
238
207
Cumberland
77
95
DeKalb
14
7
DeWitt
54
47
Douglas
12
12
Edgar
125
115
Edwards
95
79
Effingham
170
129
Fayette
345
277
Ford
18
14
Franklin
252
227
Fulton
288
318
Gallatin-Hardin
253
296
Greene
160
160
Grundy
63
61
Hamilton
336
270
Hancock
291
286
Henderson
153
163
Henry
132
126
Iroquois
85
78
Jackson
334
282
Jasper
199
140
Jefferson
472
480
Jersey
178
209
Jo Daviess
654
596
Johnson
260
253
Kane
4
4
Kankakee
59
57
Kendall
18
13
Knox
235
222
Lake
20
10
LaSalle
110
103
Lawrence
180
156
Lee
110
109
Livingston
47
32
Logan
35
30
Macon
31
31
Macoupin
285
312
Madison
272
236
Marion
435
339
Marshall-Putnam
114
125
Mason
167
155
Massac
148
126
McDonough
94
126
McHenry
142
111
McLean
83
72
Menard
89
73
Mercer
237
197
Monroe
186
163
Montgomery
200
145
Morgan
136
121
Moultrie
38
26
Ogle
222
208
Peoria
138
134
Perry
297
242
Piatt
11
12
Pike
381
420
Pope
397
382
Pulaski
152
140
Randolph
395
371
Richland
143
126
Rock Island
195
201
Saline
159
126
Sangamon
100
120
Schuyler
212
258
Scott
70
92
Shelby
158
157
St. Clair
169
158
Stark
18
16
Stephenson
236
222
Tazewell
85
76
Union
316
308
Vermilion
154
162
Wabash
53
55
Warren
64
47
Washington
193
164
Wayne
371
297
White
220
165
Whiteside
165
158
Will
76
70
Williamson
360
286
Winnebago
193
205
Woodford
83
83
Total
17,208
16,123
