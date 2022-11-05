Illinois’ Hugh Robertson with a butt punt against Michigan State

Everything was in Illinois’ favor on Saturday as it played Michigan State.

The Spartans were shorthanded due to 8 players being suspended after last week’s incident in the tunnel against Michigan.

Illinois came in winners of six straight.

Michigan State is playing inspired football and got help from a botched punt by Illinois’ Hugh Robertson.

Watch as the punter basically misses the ball and the little piece of it he does connect with goes off the backside of one of the protectors.

The butt of the punt gaffe was Tommy Cronin, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound, um, target.

The Spartans led 23-15 in the fourth quarter.

Too bad Mark Sanchez wasn’t the analyst on the game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire