Illinois Hot off a Loss! Back Minnesota, UCLA

Nebraska at Illinois (-14)

Illinois sits at 12-4 in conference play, second behind Michigan, who has a huge game against Iowa today that can shift the standings. Illinois has three games left versus Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State, so the tone is set for a must-win today.

Nebraska has struggled, losing four straight and 13 of the last 14 games overall. Since Feb. 6, this team has played nine games, making this the 10th, fatigue clearly wearing down this Cornhuskers squad. I focus on a quick start for Illinois versus a team that took them to OT in the last meeting.

The last three first halves between the two teams ended:

2021: Nebraska 34, Illinois 33

2020: Illinois 37, Nebraska 31

2019: Illinois 38, Nebraska 28

In the last meeting, 2021, Illinois had nearly a week break in between Wisconsin (Feb. 6) and their Nebraska game (Feb. 12). A little rust settled in, but Illinois won the game 77-72 in OT.

On the road, this how Nebraska has fared in the first half versus Big Ten opponents:

Maryland 40, Nebraska 28

Maryland 32, Nebraska 29

Penn State 35, Nebraska 35

Minnesota 45, Nebraska 30

Michigan State 34, Nebraska 22

Ohio State 31, Nebraska 18

Wisconsin 25, Nebraska 24

Nebraska has yet to lead the first half on the road and was dominated by Minnesota and Ohio State, the only two ranked road games. In the last two games overall, both at home, Nebraska allowed Penn State to score 39 and Purdue 40 by the half.

Nebraska has allowed 37.2 points per first half in the last five road games and six straight of 31 or more points. Since 2012, Illinois is 7-1 SU (87.5%) against Nebraska, winning by 11 or more three times.

Illinois coming off a loss, has scored 43 (Ohio State), 43 (Penn State), 43 (Duke), 42 (Penn State), 40 (Minnesota) in the first half - surpassing 40 every time. Back Illinois to be hungry and embarrassed off a home loss to Michigan State and come out swinging versus an unmotivated Nebraska team.

Game Pick: Illinois First Half Team Total Over 37.5 (2u)

Northwestern at Minnesota (-4.5)

Minnesota at home? Why not? The Gophers are 13-2 SU (86.6%) at home this season and on the road, 0-8 (0%). Northwestern is 1-8 SU (11.1%) on the road this season, losing eight consecutive after beating Indiana on Dec. 23, 2020. Northwestern opened conference play with three straight wins over Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State, then lost 13 consecutive games.

Only two of those losses were determined by four or fewer points, an OT loss at home to Indiana and a three-point loss at Penn State. Northwestern also lost by five at Purdue, by seven at Illinois and eight hosting Rutgers. The other eight games were losses of 10 or more.

On the road, Northwestern has lost seven of eight games by five or more points. All six of Minnesota's home wins in conference play have come by three or more points and five by seven or more.

Northwestern has won four of the team's last five meetings at Minnesota, but the last win came on Jan. 23, 2018. Minnesota won the last meeting at home, 77-68.

Minnesota has beaten Northwestern four straight times overall, all by nine or more points, including three times in 2020.

2020: 74-57 neutral court Big Ten tournament

2020: 83-57 at Northwestern

2020: 77-68 at Minnesota

2019: 62-50 at Northwestern

Northwestern is averaging 55.7 points per game over the last three contests and Minnesota has scored 63 (loss vs. Illinois), 71 (win vs. Purdue) and 79 points (win vs. Nebraska) in their last three home games.

NBC Sports Edges model and tools back Minnesota as they are 20-10-1 (66.7%) ATS in its last 31 games at home. I expect Minnesota's offense to be too much versus Northwestern, plus the motivational factor for the Gophers goes a long way.

Game Pick: Minnesota -4.5 (2u)

UCLA (-1.5) vs Utah

This bet only makes sense if Utah is without Mikael Jantunen for this matchup. He missed the last three games, opting out to play for the Finnish National Team in Georgia. Utah lost all three games without him, all coming on the road. The spread opened -1 in favor of Utah but flipped with the idea of Jantunen still being out facing a quarantine period after returning to the team this week.

Utah Head Coach Larry Krystkowiak would not commit to speaking about Jantunen's quarantine situation. With Utah at 9-10 overall and 6-9 in conference play, there could be a chance he does not play at all if UCLA wins and Utah drops a home game versus USC next. If he can play, I will not commit, but UCLA is the way to go if he is out.

UCLA has won three straight games entering this contest, one at home and the last two on the road. UCLA's road trip extends past Utah for battles with Colorado and Oregon before a home rivalry meeting with USC to end the season. This is a must-win for the Bruins before taking on the best of the best in the Pac-12.

UCLA is 2-8 ATS (20%) in the last 10 games, but 7-3 SU (70%). The Bruins have not covered in five straight road games, but with Jantunen out, this seems like a favorable spot, especially with the spread flipping in favor of UCLA. However, following a win, UCLA is 15-6 (71.4%) ATS in its last 21 times -- pretty dominant ATS trend.

The Bruins have five players that average double-figures and six that total nine or more. As a team, UCLA averages 72.7 points per game in the last three contests, while Utah is 62.0 without Jantunen. Utah has scored 66 or fewer points in the last three games and at home, the Utes are 2-3 SU and ATS (40%) this season.

UCLA has won three straight games against Utah and has split the last four road trips at Utah. Back the Bruins, who are in second place of the Pac-12, sitting at 12-3 behind USC (13-3). Dating back to last season, the Bruins have won 19 of its previous 23 conference matchups. A win here would be monumental in this team getting hot at the right time entering March with a potential No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

Game Pick: UCLA ML (2u) if Jantunen is OUT

Detroit (-10) at Robert Morris

It is not March yet, but it is tournament time for the Horizon league! Detroit and Robert Morris meet for the third consecutive game, this time in the first round of the conference tournament.

Detroit is the No. 5 seed and Robert Morris the 12th seed. As the No. 12 seed, Robert Morris is the last in the conference tournament at 3-12 on the season, losing 10 of the last 11 Horizon League games.

Detroit enters the tournament on fire, winning 10 of their last 12 games, covering eight of the past 10. Three players received Horizon League honors this week for Detroit Mercy and they should be thrilled to be playing this game after being banned from the conference tournament with an Academic Progress Rate penalty last season.

Detroit is hitting a Horizon League-best from three at a 40.1% clip in conference play. Over the last 14 games, Detroit has hit double-figure triples in 10 of those games. The team has also recorded eight games of 50% of their field goal attempts or higher during that span. Robert Morris ranks second to last, allowing opponents to hit 37.2% from deep in conference play. Detroit went 12-of-28 (42.9%) and 8-of-24 (33.3%) in the last two meetings with Robert Morris.

Detroit Mercy is also looking to stay perfect at home as it is 6-0 all-time in playoff games in Calihan Hall in conference tournaments. These two will meet for the fourth time ever, with their last three games within the past week, including this one. Detroit is 3-0 all-time versus Robert Morris, including 2-0 this week.

NBC's Top Trend for this matchup is Detroit ATS. They are 14-1 (93.3%) ATS in its last 15 games against teams with a losing ATS record. Detroit is also 12-1 (92.3%) ATS in its last 13 games against teams with a losing ML record and a losing ATS record. They are hot at the right time and have enough talent to win the Horizon League and earn a March Madness bid.

I would live bet this game or throw this in a four-point teaser and get Detroit a tad bit cheaper. Robert Morris led at half in the last meeting and Detroit's spread became a far better bargain before they outscored Robert Morris 48-22 in the second half. I like Detroit on the -10 for a small wager, but I will likely grab another price in game based on Robert Morris' early performance.

Game Pick: Detroit -10 or Live Bet