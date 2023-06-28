Illinois to honor 1983 Big Ten champs Sept. 2

Jun. 28—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1983 Big Ten championship team during the Saturday, Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo.

That title-winning team, which also played in the 1984 Rose Bowl, will be honored during the game. Members of the team will sign autographs in Grange Grove prior to the 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

Illinois posted a 10-2 record in 1983 and, with a perfect 9-0 conference record, were the only team in Big Ten history to beat every other conference school in the same season. The Illini finished the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and had highlight victories against No. 6 Ohio State and No. 8 Michigan at Memorial Stadium.

Jack Trudeau led a potent Illinois offense in 1983, finishing with 2,446 passing yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season — his first of three as the Illini's starting quarterback. A frequent target for the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame quarterback was College Football Hall of Fame wide receiver David Williams, who had 59 catches for 870 yards and six touchdowns during his debut season at Illinois.

The 1983 Illinois defense was led by Big Ten MVP and All-American defensive lineman Don Thorp, who finished the season with 77 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Mark Butkus gave the Illini a strong 1-2 punch up front, finishing with 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.