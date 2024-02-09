Illinois hires new wide receivers coach

Feb. 8—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema hired his second new assistant this offseason Thursday with the addition of wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. Stepp's hiring is pending approval of the UI Board of Trustees at its March meeting.

"His relationships-driven leadership has led to an enormous amount of success in recruiting and developing NFL-caliber wide receivers," Bielema said of Stepp in an official release. "I am excited to see the impact his passion will have on our building."

Stepp joins Bielema's staff, replacing George McDonald after he left for Mississippi, following six seasons as wide receivers coach in the SEC with stops at Arkansas and, most recently, South Carolina. Stepp's work with the Gamecocks' wide receivers helped South Carolina rank in the top 40 nationally and the top six of the SEC in passing offense the past two seasons.

"I was extremely impressed with Justin's passion and knowledge for the receiver position when I worked with him for two years (at Arkansas)," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "He is full of energy, a relentless recruiter, and has a unique ability to create meaningful relationships with his student-athletes. I can't wait to reunite with him here in Champaign."

Stepp had other full-time coaching stops at SMU and Appalachian State as wide receivers coach. The former Furman wide receiver started his professional career as wide receivers coach and strength coach at Fort Mill (S.C.) high School in 2007 before becoming wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Division II North Greenville (S.C.). He was also a graduate assistant at Clemson for two years before getting the Appalachian State job.

"I have always been impressed with the tough, smart way Coach Bielema's teams play the game," Stepp said. "I am excited to get to work with the great staff and student-athletes within the program."

Stepp joins new associate head coach/defensive backs coach David Gibbs as newcomers on the Illinois coaching staff heading into the 2024 season. Bielema still has two open positions on his defensive staff to fill. The Illini coach fired cornerbacks coach Antonio Fenelus and linebackers coach Andy Buh last month. McDonald left for Ole Miss, and outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen was hired away by the New York Giants on Wednesday.