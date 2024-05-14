Illinois hires defensive backs coach Corey Parker

May 13—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema rounded out his 2024 coaching staff Monday with the hire of defensive backs coach Corey Parker. The former Toledo assistant technically marks the fifth hire this offseason, as he replaces David Gibbs, who resigned for medical reasons after two-plus months in Champaign.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Illinois football program under Coach Bielema's leadership," Parker said in an official release. "During my interview, I had a great feeling about the coaches and the future of the program. There is great continuity within the staff and a great vision for success."

Bielema filled three other assistant coach roles since the end of the 2023 season. The fourth-year Illini coach also hired linebackers coach Archie McDaniel, outside linebackers coach Clint Sintim and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Parker spent the last two seasons coaching cornerbacks at Toledo. The Rockets went 20-8 with Parker on staff, played in two MAC championship games and earn a pair of bowl game berths.

Parker's work with Quinyon Mitchell helped turn the Toledo cornerback into a two-time All-American and, eventually, the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell led the country in passes defended with 44 in the last two seasons and also had six interceptions.

The Rockets ranked in the top 10 in passing efficiency defense in both of Parker's season coaching cornerbacks at Toledo. They were 10th in passing efficiency defense in 2022 and eighth in 2023, as the defense allowed just 20.3 points per game.

Parker spent 16 years as a high school coach in Michigan before being hired on Jason Candle's staff at Toledo. Parker turned River Rouge (Mich.) into a state power, and he went 113-34 in 13 seasons with the Panthers, which included a state title in 2019. The Detroit native was a three-year letterwinner at Eastern Michigan before starting his high school coaching career at University of Detroit Jesuit (Mich.) in 2006 with other stops at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron and Inkster (Mich.)